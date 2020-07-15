Cool off this Summer with watermelon mint popsicles

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There’s nothing more refreshing than watermelon in the Summer, especially as hot as it’s been in East Tennessee. Our friend Jasmin Queen from The Ingles Table is helping us find some relief with a sweet treat: Watermelon Mint Popsicles

Ingredients:

1 cup Greek Yogurt

2/3 cup Unsweetened Almond Milk

½ cup Beet Juice

1 banana

2 cups of watermelon

Juice of 1 whole lemon

3 tsp. honey

Mint leaves

Place all ingredients in blender and blend. Pour liquid into popsicle mold and freeze.


Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Ingles Table

See Ingles Table

Ingles on YouTube

See Ingles on YouTube

Watch and Win


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Fill out my online form.