Cool off this Summer with watermelon mint popsicles

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There’s nothing more refreshing than watermelon in the Summer, especially as hot as it’s been in East Tennessee. Our friend Jasmin Queen from The Ingles Table is helping us find some relief with a sweet treat: Watermelon Mint Popsicles
Ingredients:
1 cup Greek Yogurt
2/3 cup Unsweetened Almond Milk
½ cup Beet Juice
1 banana
2 cups of watermelon
Juice of 1 whole lemon
3 tsp. honey
Mint leaves
Place all ingredients in blender and blend. Pour liquid into popsicle mold and freeze.