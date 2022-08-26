KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – CORA Physical Therapy – Halls offers patients the ability to get their life back to normal, with personalized assistance that follows you through your healing journey.

A leader in physical therapy, Cora Physical Therapy – Halls has been helping the community heal since 2008. What makes CORA Physical Therapy so special is their dedication to their patients. While many physical therapy centers provide care then a follow up months later, CORA Physical Therapists will be with you for every step on your healing process providing feedback and advice to make sure you get the care that you deserve.

From Dry Needling to rehabilitation for such issues at vertigo, CORA Physical Therapy and their knowledgeable staff are ready to help you get back to feeling like yourself.

