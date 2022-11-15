When you practice physical therapy exercises at home, make sure you clear enough space around you so you can safely use the equipment.

ALCOA, Tenn (WATE) – With the talk about women’s health coming up more and more these days, there is so much that is needed to make sure that everyone stays healthy. Cora Physical Therapy has introduced a new program to help with pelvic floor problems.

Whether it be from having kids or having surgery, there is a treatment that will help you fix those pains. The pelvic floor program will help you get back to a more active lifestyle and melt your worries away from pain.

