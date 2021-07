KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A flower with a distinctive look and smell is getting is on display the University of Tennessee.

The corpse flower, earning its name due to the foul smell it emits, is set to bloom soon on campus for the first time in 20 years. The flower has been dubbed as “Rotty Top”, and will be available for the public to view at the Hesler Biology Building in room 402. The university will also have a livestream of the flower’s bloom on YouTube.