CORRYTON, Tenn. – Get out and active for a good cause in a small community.

On Saturday, October 29 the annual Corryton ‘Possum Chase is back for all to attend. There will be an 8-mile and 2-mile course throughout. The race will benefit the Corryton Hospitality Food Pantry. Register individually or as a team now. Participants will receive an event T-shirt, breakfast, and be registered to win giveaways throughout the day.

The name behind this fun event started out as a joke with ‘possum never meaning to be an official mascot for it. Race volunteer, Becky Grindstaff, says Corryton is rural and limited to many notable attractions. However, the area is full of wild animals and critters. Many who participate in the race often run into these area critters.

Once again, The Tennessee Valley Machine Knitters are knitting popular ‘possum items to also support their mission. These items will be available for purchase on race morning.

