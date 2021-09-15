Could your chronic pain be neuropathy?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Do you have chronic pain that you haven’t been able to get rid of? Have you been told to just live with it? Dr. Kristin Dolan, DC, BCN, founder of Thrive Neuropathy in Knoxville, joined us in the Living East Tennessee studio to explain the connection between neuropathy and chronic pain.

Thrive Neuropathy is offering Living East Tennessee viewers a $49 Neuropathy Special, which includes a personal consultation, exam, and report of findings. We calculate down to the exact % of how much sensory loss someone has in their feet or hands. Then, we create an individualized treatment plan.

Call 865-315-7479 to set up your appointment.

