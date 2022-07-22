RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Family-owned businesses are all you can find in Grainger County.

Country Cushion Crafts is a mother/daughter business that started out as a hobby, but has transformed into a business being showcased at this year’s Grainger County Tomato Festival.

These ladies have attended the festival for years and are excited to finally be first time vendors.

They are proud of their craft and are excited to share it with the community these 2 have both grown up in. Head over to the Grainger Co Tomato Festival event page for a full list of vendors and makers.