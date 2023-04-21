KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Singer-songwriter, Megan Moroney is the industry’s most up-and-coming artist in country music.

With her country-pop sound, she has gone on to become a rising star in Nashville, TN. She has recently won the CMT Award for the Breakthrough Female Video of the Year and is now up for her first-ever Academy of Country Music Award for New Female Artist.

Born and raised in Georgia, she has got the Southern charm and a love for college football. One of her latest singles, “Tennessee Orange” is an ode to the love of Rocky Top, but it’s not what you think.

The song tells the story of how a Georgia Bulldog fan can ever come to terms with wearing Tennessee Orange– a boy.

“In Georgia, they call it a sin, but I’ll wear Tennessee Orange for him,”

Moroney uses her song to celebrate the love of SEC football and young lust. One YouTube commenter wrote, “Just a brilliantly crafted song. A funny take on our college football passions and loyalty that are so deep and so real in the South – and yet Megan’s voice and her artfulness bring us to tears over much deeper emotions about families and how difficult it all can be sometimes.”

Moroney is traveling across the country bringing her sound to you. She will be stopping in Knoxville on Friday, April 21 at 6:00 pm at Open Chord Music.

To keep up with her success, visit her website.