KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A marathon for everyone in the family is the best way to start of the new year.

After having to cancel the past couple of marathons due to Covid-19, they are excited to be hosting their annual marathon this Spring.

Jason Altman, race director, gave us a full run-down of their upcoming marathons.

There is a marathon for all ages, by Covenant Health Knoxville. The race will take place in downtown Knoxville, starting off on Gay St.

Not only can you run/walk marathons through their organization, Covenant Health also offers group training classes to gear up for an upcoming marathon. This 16-week class is the perfect way to not only get conditioned, but keep a consistency. Altman says it is important to train with others so that you will maintain accountability.

