Covenant Homecare & Hospice creating a safe space for grieving children at Katerpillar Kids Camp

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Covenant Hospice and Mane Support invite children who have experienced the death of someone they love to be part of Katerpillar Kids Camp!


Open to children in 1st – 12th grade, campers will participate in a variety of fun activities including equine-assisted counseling, art, play and discussion, as they learn how to process grief in a safe, healthy way.


Camp is FREE of charge, and transportation will be provided. To learn more about this year’s Katerpillar Kids Camp, visit covenanthomecareandhospice.com/kkcamp2021 or call (865) 374-0864.

