FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) – Repairing a broken phone can sometimes cost more than the cost of the phone itself.

One local business is helping you alleviate the cost and headache of phone purchases and repair costs.

Farragut FixIT offers an alternative to the everyday process of buying a new phone from major retailers and carriers.

They believe that many carriers come with certain setbacks that bind their customers into a multi-year contract that include additional interest, hidden fees and a lack of freedom to switch to other cellular network providers without financial punishment.

You can now purchase a phone or even repair your current one with them.

“The core moral values of our company is to offer a effective payment option and send off a customer with the best end product,” says founder and owner, Ryan Rodabaugh.

For more information, visit their website or give them a call at (865) 776-7037.