KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – As we celebrate National American Craft Beer Week, one facility in East Tennessee is helping people delve into the world of beermaking.

The Brewing and Distilling Center (BDC), located at 130 Bearden Place in Knoxville, teaches people the science behind making different beers and spirits. Many students from the BDC have found success in the world of craft beers, including the owners of Next Level Brewing Company and the head brewers at Geezers Brewery, Barrelhouse by Gypsy Circus, and Crafty. In addition to their in-person courses, they also offer online courses for people who want to try out home brewing.

The BDC offers 6-week and 13-week courses. If you would like to learn more about the BDC or enroll in their program, you can head to the Brewing and Distilling Center website for more information.