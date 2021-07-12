Crafting a meaningful experience at Xul Beer Co.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Love 80s pop culture? How about 90s video games? Add craft beer to the mix, and you have Xul.

What is Xul? Urban Dictionary defines it as “bad in a cool kind of way” or “cool in a baaaad kinda way.” To us, it’s all of this, and more:

  • Xul gives us a chance to push the limits and do our thing…
  • Xul is a creative outlet for our dark and mysterious side (sometimes we like to have fun too)…
  • Xul allows us to be nostalgic…
  • Xul is an opportunity to craft a meaningful conversation…
  • Xul is the mysterious aura that lets it be what you want it to be…

Learn more about Xul Beer Co, and their offerings at xulbeer.com.

