Crafting community through Puppetry with the Cattywampus Puppet Council

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - It's time for a little fun with giant puppets, as the Cattywampus Puppet Council will host it's third annual giant puppet community parade..

. This year's parade theme is "I see you." Community members are invited to craft individual and collaborative giant puppets, masks, costumes, flags, and other art around this theme and parade together as one May 11th. Rachel Milford and Jarius Bush tell us more about the event. For more information, visit www.Cattywampuspuppetcouncil.Com.

