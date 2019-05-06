BREAKING NEWS

Crafting community through Puppetry with the Cattywampus Puppet Council

May 06, 2019

Updated: May 06, 2019 04:22 PM EDT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - It's time for a little fun with giant puppets,  as the Cattywampus Puppet Council will host it's third annual giant puppet community parade.. 

. This year's parade theme is "I see you." Community members are invited to craft individual and collaborative giant puppets, masks, costumes, flags, and other art around this theme and parade together as one May 11th. Rachel Milford and Jarius Bush tell us more about the event. For more information, visit www.Cattywampuspuppetcouncil.Com.
 

