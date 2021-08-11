Crafts and canines to support the East Tennessee Bloodhound Rescue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An event to support the East Tennessee Bloodhound Rescue is bringing together crafts and canines. More than a hundred vendors will be at the Huge Craft Festival. In addition to local craft vendors, the event also includes food trucks, a pet photo booth, axe throwing and even a classic car cruise in.

The Huge Craft Festival will take place on Saturday, August 14 from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm at the Powell Lions Club, located at 7145 Old Clinton Pike, Powell, TN 37849. Well behaved dogs are welcome.