KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For this week’s installment of Music Makers, the musical collective Craig Waters and the Flood bring their soul sound to the studio.

For Craig Waters, playing music has been a lifelong pursuit and nothing makes him happier than performing. This passion has led other musicians to gravitate to Craig and allow him to form the musical collective Craig Waters and the Flood. Although the contributing musicians may change from time to time, this group is a family that comes together to create unique music to the East Tennessee scene.

For more information visit the Craig Waters and the Flood Facebook page.