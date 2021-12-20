KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – University of Tennessee football player Jacob Warren and Craven Wing’s owner Justin Cress bring the heat.

Wings, wraps, and salads…oh my. At Craven Wings they have a little something for everyone, including 18 tantalizing sauces with one rotating in and out every month. Craven Wings have teamed up with University of Tennessee football player Jacob Warren to focus on good local food and businesses which is a passion for both Warren and Craven Wings owner Justin Cress.

For more information on catering services or to browse the menu head over to the Craven Wings website.