KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Craven Wings is ready to crown a resident of East Tennessee that can take the heat and be a part of their hot wing eating contest. If spice isn’t an issue, those that are interested can call or go to any of the Craven Wings locations to sign up until all of the spots are filled.

Craven Wings is holding the semi-finals for the hot wing eating contest on the following dates at their three locations:

Feb 11th 2pm at Foothills Mall Craven Wings

Feb 18th 2pm at Choto Craven Wings

Feb 25th 2pm at Seymour Craven Wings

The last semi-final will be on Friday, March 3 at 3 p.m. and the final competition will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 4. Both will be held at the Jacob Building during the WATE Knoxville Man Show.

For more information, visit Craven Wings’ website.