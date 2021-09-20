Crazy about new burgers at Loco Burro and Puckers Sports Grill

Living East Tennessee
Posted: / Updated:

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Two restaurants are taking your taste buds on a journey with their specialty burgers for GatlinBURGER Week.

Loco Burro Fresh Mex Cantina is showcasing the “El Tejano Burger” which is a chorizo and angus beef patty with Monterey Jack cheese, chipotle mayo, avocado, and a brisket stuffed jalapeño pepper on a toasted brioche bun.

Next, Puckers Sport Grill’s “Dirty French Burger” is a black peppered angus beef patty with red wine
caramelized onions, melted brie cheese, and candied bacon.

GatlinBURGER Week runs from September 19-25. You can try out all the of the specialty burgers featured during the event for just $8 (sides are separate and tips are encouraged).

Download the passport for GatlinBURGER Week to see what other Gatlinburg restaurants are competing for the coveted title of “Burger Meister.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Scam foiled in Los Angeles thanks to similar story in East TN

Tennessee 3rd grade walks in fashion week

COVID-19 vaccine not shown to have any impact on fertility

Jurassic Quest returns to Knoxville

Dollywood's Harvest Festival kicks off Friday

How are missing persons cases investigated in Tennessee