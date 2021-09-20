Crazy about new burgers at Loco Burro and Puckers Sports Grill

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Two restaurants are taking your taste buds on a journey with their specialty burgers for GatlinBURGER Week.

Loco Burro Fresh Mex Cantina is showcasing the “El Tejano Burger” which is a chorizo and angus beef patty with Monterey Jack cheese, chipotle mayo, avocado, and a brisket stuffed jalapeño pepper on a toasted brioche bun.

Next, Puckers Sport Grill’s “Dirty French Burger” is a black peppered angus beef patty with red wine

caramelized onions, melted brie cheese, and candied bacon.

GatlinBURGER Week runs from September 19-25. You can try out all the of the specialty burgers featured during the event for just $8 (sides are separate and tips are encouraged).

Download the passport for GatlinBURGER Week to see what other Gatlinburg restaurants are competing for the coveted title of “Burger Meister.”