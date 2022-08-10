KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – When life gives you tomatoes, make tomato soup.

Raw Chef Jane visited the Living East Tennessee kitchen with a dish like no other. Without the use of processed foods and a stove, watch her take 4 ingredients and create a warm creamy tomato soup.

Jane has an abundance of fruits and vegetables in her garden and with many tomatoes in great condition, she made the perfect dish for any occasion.

A raw vegan diet combines a veganism and raw, unprocessed foods. Raw Chef Jane has been eating this diet for over 30 years and is always ready preparing new recipes to share.