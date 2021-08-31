Create a yard perfect for bird watching in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Join the University of Tennessee Arboretum Society for our First Thursday Nature Supper Club as we learn how to create a bird-friendly yard for our avian friends in East Tennessee.

You provide your own stay-at-home supper, and we provide the nature as local naturalist Stephen Lyn Bales will entertain and teach us via Zoom. He will discuss the feeders, seeds, nest boxes and native flowers and berry producing plants you need to create a bird-friendly yard. Participants will learn that hummingbirds come to sugar-water feeders but they also like native plants like trumpet creeper, coral honeysuckle, columbine, bee balm and cardinal flower.

Please register for this free Zoom Program at www.utarboretumsociety.org.