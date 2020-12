KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For the past eight decades, Brothers Bedding has been perfecting hand-made mattresses for patrons all across the country.

Headquartered in the heart of East Tennessee, Brothers Bedding prides itself on eliminating the middle man and providing comfort guaranteed.

With 5 area locations across the greater East Tennessee region, this company is sure to create the perfect mattress made for you, by you!