KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Bring an extra wow factor to your next event.

You can now be a balloon expert with the help of a local company. The Balloon Institute has variations of classes that anyone with any skill set can take. Upcoming classes will be available on Sunday, September 11 through Friday, September 16.

They have taught over 700 students in just the past year, and are considered the leader in Balloon Education.

If you cannot attend any of their upcoming classes, you can now purchase a DVD tutorial on Thursday, September 15 on Amazon. Owner, Billy Muncy says this skill is perfect for anyone that wants to make an extra income for parties or events.

For more information on the Balloon Institute, visit their website.