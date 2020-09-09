Creating a world without Type 1 Diabetes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – From Type 1 to “Type None,” the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) is on a mission to eliminate Type 1 diabetes.

In partnership with Food City, JDRF launched its annual Sneakers Sales Campaign earlier this month, and is asking for the community to make donations when shopping at Food City locations in East Tennessee.

At checkout, customers will be asked if they would like to donate $1 dollar to help find a cure for diabetes. After a sneaker purchase, customers can write their names on the sneaker, and they will be displayed in the store’s window to show their support in finding a cure for Type 1 Diabetes.

These donations are helping fund research that deliver life-changing therapies to people living with type 1 diabetes. For more information on JDRF, head online or call (615)-383-6781.