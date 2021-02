KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - When the Hamptons adopted a senior dog from Slumdog Rescue Crew, they never expected her to give birth to puppies soon after they welcomed 'Annie Oakley' into their family. Now, those puppies are starting to move around, and will soon be looking for their forever home.

To apply for adoption, visit the rescue's website at slumdogrescuecrew.com.