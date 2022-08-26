KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you want to have some early Halloween fun, head on over to the Jacob Building at Chilhowee Park for a ghoulishly great weekend.

The 5th annual CreepyCon Halloween and Horror Convention is taking place from August 26-28. The event will feature live performances, vendors, and workshops and demonstrations. People are able to participate in a number of different competitions including the creepy costume contest, zombie beauty pageant, scream queen competition and more. Leading audience members through the weekend full of entertainment and horror as emcee is Kris Bell, host of The Kreature Korner podcast.

CreepyCon runs Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more about this annual convention and how you can be a part of all the fun, you can head to the CreepyCon website for more information.