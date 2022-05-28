KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For the second week in a row, athletes are being put to the ultimate fitness test at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

The Mid-Atlantic CrossFit Challenge returns to Knoxville after being hosted at the Thompson-Boling Arena last year. The best of the best will be competing in individual men, individual women, and team competition. Those who advance will go on to compete at the 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin.

The Mid-Atlantic CrossFit Challenge runs from May 27-29. If would like to watch the competition in action, you can head to the Mid-Atlantic CrossFit Challenge website to purchase tickets to the event.