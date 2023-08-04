SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Located right off Interstate 40, Crossville connects two major Tennessee cities together.

Within the Cumberland Plateau region, Crossville was first established in the early 1900s. The city earned its name from its proximity to Nashville, Knoxville, and Chattanooga. It is located as the halfway mark of these cities with a population of over 12,000 people.

Crossville is known for many titles including being the Tennessee state Golf Capital.

Those looking to explore Crossville will never run out of things to do. From the gorgeous lakes to the unique cuisines, individuals, couples, and families can find a fun getaway awaiting them.

Crossville holds many locally owned businesses around town including vintage, antique, and mercantile shops.

The city also takes pride in philanthropy and giving back to its own. Owner of Pretty Clothes Shoppe, Lindsey Armes, operates her store as a year-round consignment shop for all budgets.

They offer high-quality consignment clothing with a mission to support women that are pivoting to their next stage in life. Armes has partnered with a few agencies to help provide business wear and casual clothing for women looking for a fresh start.

The boutique carries high-end, name-brand clothing and accessories.

Each month, the boutique works alongside women from Roane State, TCAT, surrounding high schools and recovery/support programs to give women free resources to achieve success. These resources include outfits, a free haircut and style, a bouquet of flowers, and more to conquer the world with the support of the Crossville community.

“My purpose is to help empower women, my mission is to provide adorable and affordable clothes to all women of Cumberland County, and my vision is to launch three more shops following this same purpose,” Armes says.

Crossville is considered to be one of East Tennessee’s fastest-growing cities solely based on tourism.

If you are looking to take a visit, drive in at the end of the week to experience their Friday at the Crossroads.

This weekly event happens on the first Friday in the months of April, June, August, October, and December to promote the downtown businesses.

For all the outdoor fun and activities, try visiting Centennial Park, the Crossville Dragway and Crossville Speedway, Chuckles, and more.

If you are ready for the entertainment to come to you, catch a show at the Palace Theatre, or the Byrd’s Creek Music Festival, which happens every year in August.

Also, don’t go hungry in Cumberland County. Find all the best restaurants from local to international cuisine here.

For more information and to learn more about Crossville, click here.