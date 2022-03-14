KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville’s first upholstery classroom will be opening its doors very soon.

Just a few weeks ago, we featured Crown Upholstery in our Maker Monday segment. Now, Jes & Wes Breitenbach, the owners of Crown Upholstery, will be opening a facility specifically for teaching others their trade. Classes will begin at the Crown Upholstery Academy, located at 5403 Western Avenue in Knoxville, starting on March 22 and 24. The Breitenbach’s are planning to continue classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with the goal of expanding to different evening craft classes in the coming months. They are also planning to launch weekend warrior classes in June.

If you would like to learn more about this business or sign up for one of their classes, you can head to the Crown Upholstery website for more information.