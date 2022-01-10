KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Riverboat Company gives us a tour of one of only six paddlewheelers operational in the United States, the Star of Knoxville.

With a rich history and a busy schedule the Star of Knoxville rides the Tennessee River, one of the most beautiful rivers you will ever cruise. While cruising, you will enjoy breathtaking views and a crew that is both accommodating and full of knowledge. Whether you are boarding the Star for a fully catered wedding on-site, or for their monthly mystery dinner cruise, there is no shortage of good times when you hit the water with the Tennessee Riverboat Company.

