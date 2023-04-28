KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Are you ready for it?

Calling all Swifties, Cruze Farm is bringing the Taylor Swift Eras Tour to you. Fans of the singer can enjoy limited ice cream flavors inspired by the singer’s last 10 albums. The flavors are available until Wednesday, May 3.

The highly anticipated concert is causing commotion all over the world and the local ice cream shop and dairy farm had to jump on the fandom frenzy. Ice cream flavors will highlight her first debut album, Taylor Swift, Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Speak Now, Red (Taylor’s Version), 1989, Reputation, Lover, Folklore, Evermore, and Midnights.

Downtown Knoxville, East Knoxville, Sevierville, and Morristown locations are selling the limited flavors. Pair your ice cream with an Eras Tour-inspired T-shirt and sticker, while supplies last.

For more information and to visit a Cruze Farm nearest you, visit their website.