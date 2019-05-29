Cumberland County Playhouse kicks off summer season

BREAKING NEWS

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The Cumberland County Playhouse has been providing the East Tennessee community with live, theater for more than half a century. Now, the playhouse is celebrating 54 years, and kicking off its summer season with Red, White and Tuna, Matilda: The Musical, Junie B. Jones: The Musical and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat.

