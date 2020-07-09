Cumberland County Playhouse takes the mainstage outdoors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Cumberland County Playhouse is thinking outside of the box and taking their shows to the great outdoors.

Kicking off this weekend are two summer shows the theatre company has relentlessly worked on all summer, and will be safe to attend due to their outdoor layout and social distancing practices.

Starting Friday, July 10, “Smoke on the Mountain,”a Cumberland Co. Playhouse favorite, will be performed outdoors and in the round, from now until August 29. Tickets can be purchased online for general admission.

For the kiddos, the playhouse is launching a show run of “The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley.” This show will run from July 15 through August 8 on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 10 a.m. Ticket purchases and reservations can also be made online.