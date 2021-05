KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Deaths in Knox and Anderson counties increased by more than 11% in 2020 and homicides jumped by 72% according to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center's 2020 annual report.

The center, which operates year-round, serves as the Office for the Chief Medical Examiner for Knox and Anderson counties, and provides autopsy and consultative services for 21 other counties in Middle and East Tennessee.