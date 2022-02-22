KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Curling is rising in popularity once again due to the Winter Olympics, and you have the chance to participate in the fun sport year-round right here in East Tennessee.

Allante Walker met up with members of the Great Smoky Mountains Curling Club (GSMCC) to get a crash course on how to curl. The GSMCC meets on Thursday nights at the Ice Chalet in Bearden. They offer a 5-week clinic teaching newcomers the ins and outs of the fun sport. They also host bonspiels which bring people from all across the country to East Tennessee to enjoy the competition and camaraderie of curling.

If you are interested in getting on the ice and giving curling a try, you can head to the Great Smoky Mountains Curling Club website for more information.