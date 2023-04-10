MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One local maker is creating custom T-shirts with memories to last forever.

Stacey Patty, founder of 865 Studio Shirts, has always been a creative person. Coming from a family of artists, it wasn’t long before she created her business and made it possible for people to wear her designs out and about.

Her screen printing business allows her to display her designs as well as your special requests.

Get your favorite movie quote, song lyric, special event logo and more printed and delivered in just a couple days.

“This is a good fit for me because it gives me the opportunity to work on several different styles of projects with several different types of clients,” Patty says.

Stacey also teaches screen printing class to those ready to dive into this fun craft and hobby. Click here to sign up for her next class.

She will also be at several events ready to print your design on hand.

April 15 at Maryville Farmers Market

April 29-30 at Dogwood Arts Festival

May 6 at Bigfoot Festival in Townsend

May 7 at Franklin Market in Nashville

May 13 at Spring East Tennessee Makers Market

For more information, visit her website and Instagram page.