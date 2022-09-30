KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – What do you call custom built dog homes? Barkitecture.

Young Williams Animal Center and the American Institute of Architects of East Tennessee have teamed up to create custom, unique dog homes that are currently up for auction.

The proceeds from the auction will go back to Young Williams to support their mission and provide their pets a second chance. The auction is going on now until Sunday, October 16.

Ten teams from the AIA of East Tennessee have come together to build dog homes that will make a great gift to your furry friend. These one-of-a-kind dog homes are unique in the fact that they are doing so much more than bringing style to your dog’s home.

Young Williams Animal Center are also taking action in effort to “Empty The Shelter.” BISSELL Pet Foundation is making it possible to adopt a pet for any monetary donation 50 dollars or less now until Saturday, October 8. Many adoption fees can range from 100 to 200 dollars, and with this event, many are able to give animals a good home without worrying about the cost it can take.

For more information on Young Williams and how you can get involved, visit their website.