KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Spruce up your wedding day with original décor.

Elms Lettering is here to make sure you have one less thing to worry about on your special day. From custom menus, seating charts, table numbers, and even apparel, they can display any signage you want.

Founder, Erica Mason, created her business after her husband mentioned she had a natural talent for it.

Click through to see all that Elms Lettering can do for your next event.

Erika’s can also accommodate last minute requests. She says as long as her inventory is still in stock, her work can be quickly completed.

To book Elms Lettering for your next event, visit her Instagram page.