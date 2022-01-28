KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Mental health is a huge priority for many, and treatments are constantly evolving to support that.

The Middle Path and Revitalist are collaborating to create a full proof treatment plan for those suffering from chronic depression and other behavioral conditions.

Owner of The Middle Path, Hope Reneau and CEO of Revitalist, Katie Walker, came in to speak about their collaborative efforts to produce a mental health breakthrough.

The Middle Path is an intensive outpatient facility that offers Dialectal Behavior Therapy (DBT) for anyone suffering from severe mental health and behavioral conditions. Revitalist, founded in Knoxville, offers medical and holistic therapies for mental health and wellness management. Both of these companies are now joining forces in hopes to help bring care to each of their clients.

These ladies are doing this by combining DBT and the use of Ketamine.

In 2019, the Federal Drug Administration approved the use of Ketamine to treat conditions such as chronic depression to even Parkinson’s. By pairing these two treatments, these two ladies are creating a breakthrough in the mental health industry, that of which, is only being done Knoxville.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has been supporting this new treatment plan as well as conducting significant research on this for the past 10 years.