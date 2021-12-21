KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Local celebrity talks all about his new project.

Knoxville native, Cylk Cozart, stopped by the Living East Tennessee studio to share all about his upcoming movie.

Based on a popular book by Gene Stowe, Inherit the Land, is creating a lot of buzz in Knoxville.

Over the weekend many came out for a private viewing at Downtown West Regal Cinema. The film brought out many from all over East Tennessee to celebrate a true true story with a local celebrity.

Cozart not only starred and directed the movie, but also curated the soundtrack.

Cozart has big plans for the documentary and says it is the start of a new series featuring many similar stories.

The film is expected to be released in the new year.