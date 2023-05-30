KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Spring is out and summer is in, is your home ready?

D-I-Y has been sweeping the world since before the 20th century, and if you haven’t found your creative thumb yet, now is the time to start.

D-I-Y expert, Julie Loven, coined the name The Effortless Girl to show just how easy and simple doing it yourself can be. She creates top decor for all occasions including holidays, seasons, and big events taking place all over the country. From Valentine’s Day to the Superbowl, she has done it all.

Summer is no different and Loven is making sure your home is up to date with the latest, but there is one catch–it doesn’t have to cost much to achieve.

Most of her crafts cost less than 50 dollars, and she says most items are already in your home.

Visit her website and Instagram for a step-by-step process on her crafts and where to start on your next D-I-Y journey.