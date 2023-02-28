HARDIN VALLEY, Tenn. (WATE) — Regardless of age, it’s never too late to become the stronger version of yourself. D1 Training caters from youth to adult and athletes of all ages. D1’s core 5-Star Training Program is designed by a national training panel and updated every eight weeks, according to their website. D1 then layers skills training on top of the workout to create a program for anyone serious about reaching a goal.

At D1, they state on their website that they believe in training the entire body as a unit to produce optimal human performance with no gimmicks or fads. They offer age-appropriate programs led by their expert coaches. Each workout, every day follows a strategic 8-week training cycle that is meticulously planned and backed by sports science.

Workouts are 54 minutes and they all follow a specific progression of:

Dynamic warm-up

Performance

Strength training

Core and conditioning

Cool down

What began as training solely for the aspiring youth athlete matured into fitness training for adults as well, with all who participate in the D1 Training process moving aggressively towards their goals.

