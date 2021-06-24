Daddy Mac’s dishing out southern comfort food with a twist

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) – If you take those classic recipes passed down from your grandparents and add a little bit of flare and creativity to it, you get the flavors infused in the food served at Daddy Mac’s Down Home Dive in Farragut.

The menu includes items such as pickle-brined fried chicken, burnt ends mac, a salad bar in a jar, and a bar-b-cue-terie board. Owner Dave McFarland said Daddy Mac’s is a place where people can gather with their loved ones, watch sports, listen to live music, and eat good food. But beyond the food, McFarland said his restaurant is all about making memories with family and friends. If you want to find out more information about Daddy Mac’s, you can head to their website.