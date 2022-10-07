TURKEY CREEK, Tenn. (WATE) – The Taste of Turkey Creek offers almost two dozen local flavors for visitors to sample. At Daddy Mac’s the friendly staff is ready to show you how much flavor can be packed under one roof.

From appetizers to delicious house-smoked BBQ to desserts that will send you back to grandma’s kitchen, Daddy Mac’s Down Home Dive takes a lot of pride in the food that they provide the community in Turkey Creek. Although BBQ is their main pursuit, offering every traditional option from brisket to pulled pork, their approach to wings is to offer a variety of flavors for everyone to enjoy.

After a hearty meal, sip on a cocktail and enjoy one of the many delicious desserts offered such as the Nutter Butter Nana Pudding, a spin on banana pudding that you will not want to miss. For more information visit the the Daddy Mac’s website or you can head out to the Taste of Turkey Creek event taking place on October 8th which will feature almost two dozen restaurants. You can get tickets by by scanning the QR code below.