FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) — When you can’t see the Vols take the field on game days, of course the next best thing is to be somewhere surrounded by other fans in an atmosphere that’s electric with the opportunity to watch the game. That’s why Daddy Mac’s is the place to be during the football season.

Not only do they have over 50 TVs to make sure everyone can see the game no matter where they are within the restaurant, but they also host the Volunteer Roadshow with VFL Billy Ratliff and Bobby C., also known as Catfish. An hour before kickoff, fans can watch the live show and enjoy sport commentary, laugh, cheer and get hype for the upcoming game.

This iconic moment in Vol football history is also up for grabs while at Daddy Mac’s. VFL Billy Ratliff signs and sells this photo at Daddy Mac’s.

Of course after the show ends, it doesn’t stop there. From Daddy Mac’s bar to their endless menu of game day food, fans can enjoy the game and hang out at the restaurant for as long as they’d like. Whether it’s inside or outside on their patio with the game projected on a larger screen, overlooking a pond.

For more on all that Daddy Mac’s has to offer, visit their website.