FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) — When it comes to food, many are fans of good ol’ southern cooking. This includes Dolly Parton. Daddy Mac’s is feeding into some of Dolly’s favorites in honor of the singer/songwriter’s 77th birthday.

Those that are ready to dive into a good meal can enjoy a pimento cheese and tasso ham grilled cheese at Daddy Mac’s as a pimento cheese sandwich is one of Dolly’s favorites. Ribs are also loved by the singer and although that can’t be found on Daddy Mac’s menu, but they have a great variety of BBQ, and for dessert, enjoy the nutter butter nana pudding as banana pudding is Dolly’s favorite sweet treat

To make it even sweeter, Daddy Mac’s is giving away a free mini nutter butter nana pudding to their dinner guests to celebrate until it’s all gone!

For those who can’t make it to Daddy Mac to celebrate, there’s still other great times to stop by, especially when live music is involved. Country Fried Fridays start on Friday January 27 with Cash Re-Visited, a Johnny Cash and Friends Tribute, then the following Friday “Young Fables” a local act getting national attention. They will be hosting the best local, regional and sometimes national country and Americana acts.

To find out more, visit Daddy Mac’s website.