KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local organization continues to offer many ways to support a specific community.

PJ Parkinson’s helps serve the East Tennessee community affected by Parkinson’s disease, through seminars, classes, and resources.

Staring Tuesday, March 22, PJ Parkinson’s is offering free movement classes for those who are struggling with Parkinson’s disease and their loved ones.

Get in on the action at Dancer’s Studio off of Sutherland Ave. every Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00am and 1:30pm.

Staying active and moving are very important ways for those suffering with Parkinson’s disease.

These classes are just one of the many ways PJ Parkinson’s supports those affected.

To sign up for these classes, visit their event’s page.