KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Quite the star-studded event is coming to East Tennessee. Dancing with the Stars is heading to Knoxville.

On February 23, multiple fan favorites from the dancing competition series will be in Knoxville for Dancing with the Stars: Live! This includes season 29 winner and The Bachelor franchise star Kaitlyn Bristowe. Allante Walker got the chance to chat and get some dancing lessons from DWTS professionals and Mirrorball Trophy winners Emma Slater and Alan Bersten.

Dancing with the Stars: Live! kicks off at 8 p.m. at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum. To purchase tickets or find out more about the tour, you can head to the Dancing with the Stars: Live! website for more information.