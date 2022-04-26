POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – At Dapper Dandies offers more than great haircuts and close shaves, they are building a community to support self-care for men.

As a part of our men’s self-care series “Work in Progress” we visit with Dapper Dandies, a full-service barbershop and spa designed for men. When it comes to taking a break we men can sometimes ignore the oncoming burnout due to our need to “tough it out”. This habit can lead to anger, depression, and taking these negative emotions out on our friends and loved ones. But Dapper Dandies provides a simple solution, the ability for a man to take a break and recharge.

Whether you are coming into the shop for a haircut, a beard trim, or a pedicure Dapper Dandies is so much more than just a barbershop. Owner Terry Wayne takes great pride in building a community of men that want something more out of life, to be the best versions of themselves that they can be. Calling back to the days of when men gathered at their local barbershop to discuss community affairs, Dapper Dandies invites the community in for so much more than a haircut.

To book your next haircut visit the Dapper Dandies booking website or for more information on their community development projects visit the Dapper Dandies Facebook page.