Chattanooga Couple’s Date Night Eateries

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — There are so many different places that you can visit while in Chattanooga. For the Chattanooga Tourism Co.’s Couple’s Summer PLAYlist, we have come up with some of the top spots to take your date to for the perfect food pairing with your adventurous stay!

Start off your morning with a nice cup of coffee or tea from Rembrandt’s Coffee House in the Bluff View Art District. Rembrandt’s offers a full breakfast menu along with their coffees. With local bread and pastries from the Bluff View Bakery, why not take something home with you as well? Rembrandts Coffee House has won the Best of the Best Award from the Chattanooga Times Free Press for Best Local Coffee Shop 12 years in a row!

While in the Bluff View Art District, make sure to check out Tony’s Pasta Shop and Trattoria. Tony’s Pasta Shop is located in the middle of the Bluff View art district inside the T.C. Thompson House, a victorian style mansion. Everyone can get what they want with the build your own pasta menu! With hand-cut pasta and freshly made sauces with herbs and tomatoes from their own garden. Pair any dish with a nice glass of wine hand selected for you and your significant other! Tony’s Pasta Shop and Trattoria has multiple seating locations for whatever backdrop you are looking for.

After spending the day walking around downtown Chattanooga, make a stop by Clumpie’s Ice Cream on the Northshore for some delicious ice cream from the longest-standing ice cream shop in Chattanooga! Clumpie’s Ice Cream hand makes all of their ice creams in micro-batches to ensure the freshest and best ice cream. There are so many flavors to choose from, from the classics to summertime favorites as well as specialty flavors everyone can enjoy!

Craving some delicious pizza for an afternoon lunch? Lupi’s Pizza has everything that you need to satisfy that craving! With over 30 different toppings to choose from, there are thousands of creations that you can make! Lupi’s offers hand-tossed pizzas with local ingredients from local farms. Working with multiple different local farms, Lupi’s sources all of their ingredients within 100 miles radius of where they are going to be used! One specific farm that is run by Lupi’s themselves is the Flying Turtle Farm. From veggies to the sausage that is used, the Flying Turtle Farm provides lots of ingredients for their stores. They also pride themselves on recycling not only plastic, paper, and glass products, but also the food scraps from every restaurant. All of the food scraps go to Flying Turtle Farm to feed the pigs which then turn into the sausage that goes on your pizzas!

When creating your Couple’s Summer PLAYlist, don’t forget to plan where to eat and make your date night that much more special!